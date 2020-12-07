Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Manitoba government offers money for online performances so people will stay home
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 7, 2020 3:05 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister makes his way to a press conference prior to the reading of the Speech from the Throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is offering money to help pay for the streaming of arts performances, fitness classes and other activities so people will stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province says $3 million in grants will be available for programming that is free for people to view at home and can be set up this winter.
One event already in the works is a pre-recorded variety show at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Company.
Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox says the aim is to make it easier for people to stay home but still feel connected over the holidays and winter months.
Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says snowbirds and other winter travellers should be cancelling their plans this year to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Health officials are reporting 325 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and 12 additional deaths.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020