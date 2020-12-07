Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Male driver killed in single-vehicle collision, Peel police say
by News Staff
Posted Dec 7, 2020 12:04 am EST
Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A male driver has died in a single-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.
Police said they were called at around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive area for a report of a collision.
Investigators said the vehicle collided with a pole.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
COLLISION: – Heritage Rd/Bovaird Dr in #Brampton – Single vehicle collided with a pole – Male driver has died due to the injuries sustained – Major Collision Bureau will be taking carriage – Witnesses are asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers – C/R at 10:10pm – PR20-0399135