Male driver killed in single-vehicle collision, Peel police say

A male driver has died in a single-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.

Police said they were called at around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said the vehicle collided with a pole.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.