Loading articles...

Male driver killed in single-vehicle collision, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police work a crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A male driver has died in a single-vehicle collision in Brampton, Peel police say.

Police said they were called at around 10:10 p.m. Sunday to the Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said the vehicle collided with a pole.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WB401 at Keele in the collectors. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:35 PM
Gorgeous picture from tonight's sunset in Whitby! Thanks Michael for the photo!
Latest Weather
Read more