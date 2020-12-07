Loading articles...

KLX Energy Services: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) _ KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) on Monday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Wellington, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $4.56 per share.

The service provider to oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $70.9 million in the period.

KLX Energy Services shares have declined 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.44, a decline of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLXE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLXE

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
EB QEW east of Burloak - left lane blocked with a collision. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Dress kids for wind chill near minus 10 tomorrow morning!
Latest Weather
Read more