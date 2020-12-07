Loading articles...

Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 8:58 am EST

HOUSTON (AP) _ Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $330.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41.6 million, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

Integrated Electrical Services shares have climbed 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 85% in the last 12 months.

