'This year cannot be as usual'. A concerned Dr. de Villa cautions against gatherings at Christmas

Toronto’s medical officer of health says with COVID-19 cases steadily on the rise in the city, it’s wise for residents to plan and prepare for varying, uncommon holiday celebrations as we head into the new year.

Joined by Toronto mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa said the start of December regularly brings “traditionally-filled celebrations” but those typical holiday get-togethers must be completely rethought and reimagined.

“This year cannot be as usual,” de Villa pressed. “December is seven days along and we have reported just slightly more than 4,100 cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths from it.”

“The case counts are so high, that I can only call this a very, very serious situation,” she added.

De Villa said COVID-19 is spreading “aggressively” in the city, pointing to a rapid increase in recent weeks and months. Toronto’s top doctor went as far as to acknowledge lockdown measures were put in place at the right time.

“I do not want to contemplate what the case counts might have been had we not entered lockdown,” she added. “I am worried about the threat to our own health and I am worried about three real risks manifesting in the health care system.”

She said there is an increased need for COVID-19 care with more people needing treatment, adding that the risk is greater for frontline workers once hospitals get overwhelmed with patients.

“We rely on these people. We need them to be well and able to do their jobs,” de Villa said.

“…We owe it to the healthcare system which we all treasure. In our own lives, risky, in-home festivities will easily make things worse and already, I am as worried now about what might happen in January as I am about the rest of this month.”

De Villa said contact between people near Christmas eve to New Year’s day could significantly amplify what we’re seeing now. She’s suggesting celebrating only with the people you live with, adding that, of particular concern, is students coming home from university and college.

Toronto’s top doctor believes the best course of action is for these students to consider doing a self-quarantine for around 10-12 days before heading home for the holidays.

“I can’t be any plainer than that.”

Toronto Public Health also announced a partnership with Ontario Health (Central), community health centres, Toronto Paramedic Services, and the TTC as the City is supporting the deployment of mobile COVID-19 testing units starting this week.

“The program will bring testing closer to home for those who need it most, with testing concentrated in Northwest Toronto areas with higher COVID-19 positivity rates,” TPH said in a statement.

“Testing will be carried out inside a TTC bus by Ontario Health nurses and paramedics. This builds on work by the Toronto Paramedic’s Community Paramedicine team to bring testing to areas that need it most.”

There are over 45,000 cases of COVID-19 in the city, with Toronto reporting an increase of 651 new cases on Monday.