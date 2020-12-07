Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 12:14 pm EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined .162 cents at $5.60 a bushel; Dec. corn was off .024s cent at $4.1460 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .008 cent at $3.05 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell .096 cents at 11.5240 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .0022 cent at $1.0818 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .006 cent $1.3840 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .0062 cent at .6552 a pound.

The Associated Press

