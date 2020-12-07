Loading articles...

Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump's presidency

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT SPELLING OF PURDUE TO PERDUE - A jet takes off from Valdosta Regional Airport before the start of a rally featuring President Donald Trump for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. President Trump's first political rally since losing the election is meant to boost Republican incumbents campaigning in the two Georgia runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

NEW YORK — Bob Woodward’s next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency’s ending.

Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the bestselling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward already has written two bestsellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition, from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.

The Associated Press

