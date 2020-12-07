Loading articles...

Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

Last Updated Dec 7, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

The man was found lying on a couch in the basement, police said.

No one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the off-season.

Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name wasn’t released. He faces arraignment later Monday on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering, police said.

The 12,112-square-foot (1,125 square meters) mansion on 5 acres (2 hectares) is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, The Boston Globe reported this month. It had mostly recently been listed at $33.9 million.

The Associated Press

