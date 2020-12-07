680NEWS' Must Watch: Queer Rom Coms and Workin' Moms!

As we head further into the holiday season, you may be wondering what new films and shows you can watch with your family. If you’re looking for some things to keep you entertained, here’s some of the newest things you can check out on various streaming platforms! Welcome to the first edition of 680NEWS’ Must Watch!

Ammonite

This romantic drama premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, where it received tons of praise from critics and audiences alike.

This film tells the tale of real life paleontologist Mary Anning, played by Kate Winslet, who spends her days on the southern coast of England selling fossils. One tourist played by James McArdle visits with his young wife, played by Saoirse Ronan.

When McArdle’s character entrusts his wife to Anning’s care, the two women clash, which is eventually replaced by a deep, loving passion.

This film will likely be a strong awards contender, so you definitely can’t miss this one!

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

The moms are back!

Catherine Reitman’s fourth season of the Canadian comedy-drama is coming to Netflix, after airing earlier this year on CBC. This new season sees Reitman’s character, Kate Foster, attempting to defend her recent life choices to her friends, as well as her business.

As this unfolds, Dani Kind’s character, Anne Carlson, continues to struggle with her daughter.

If you’re missing Schitt’s Creek (I know I am!), then this is a great show to fill that Canadian comedy hole inside of you.

Streaming platform: Netflix

Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always: Part 1

This isn’t a new season, but it’s something to tide you over until season 2!

Rue is back for a new Christmas episode of the HBO sensation. After her relapse, Rue heads back to rehab, and continues to struggle with her affections for Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

Certainly not the usual material you expect from a Christmas special, but it’s nice to switch it up once in a while. And with a performance from the Emmy winning sensation Zendaya, you definitely can’t go wrong with Trouble Don’t Last Always!

Streaming platform: Crave/HBO

Selena: The Series

She took the Spanish-speaking world by storm, she was the Queen of Tejano music, and she was taken from us too early.

Selena: The Series is a biopic miniseries of Selena, the famous Mexican-American singer who became the biggest name in Spanish music, before she was assassinated at the age of 23.

Formerly played by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 film, Selena, this time Christian Serratos of the Walking Dead takes on the role. She’s joined by Ricardo Antonio Chavira, of Desperate Housewives, who plays Selena’s father, famed musician Abraham Quintanilla.

The series came out on Friday, so if you’re looking for some lively, musical binging, this is the show for you!

Streaming platform: Netflix

Happiest Season

This is the film you definitely have to check out this holiday season.

Happiest Season tells the tale of lesbian couple Abby and Harper (played by Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis respectively), who are heading back to Harper’s home for the holidays. Abby wants to propose, and once they arrive, we learn that Harper hasn’t come out to her parents yet.

Featuring a big ensemble cast including Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and many more, this is the perfect film for snuggling up with your partner.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10