Loading articles...

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

Last Updated Dec 6, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a Sunday afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Smooth sailing now on the QEW through Oakville - looking good by the Ford Plant!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:57 PM
High pressure continues to dominate. Sitting at the freezing mark right now. Feels like -6. Tonight partly cloudy…
Latest Weather
Read more