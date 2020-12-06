Man, 30, charged with second-degree murder following alleged assault, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder following an alleged assault in the city’s Bloordale Village neighbourhood.

On Dec. 5th at around 4 a.m. police said they were called to the Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area for a report of a dispute between two men.

Investigators allege an argument turned into a fight, resulting in a man being knocked unconscious.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested 30-year-old Toronto resident Marlon Davis at the scene and charged him with aggravated assault.

On Sunday, police said they charged Davis with second-degree murder.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

This is the city’s 67th homicide of the year, police said.