Ontario reports almost 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths

For the second straight day, Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19.

The province recorded 1,924 new infections on Sunday – an increase from the 1,859 cases the previous day.

Toronto leads the way with 568 new coronavirus infections while Peel Region added 477 new cases. Both those regions have been in lockdown for almost two weeks now.

Another 249 cases were reported in York Region – the highest number of new infections in the last two weeks. Provincial health officials stopped short of moving the region into lockdown last week despite having one of the highest positivity rates in the province.

Another 15 more people have died, including eight more in long-term care settings, bringing the provincial total to 3,772.

For the second straight day provincial health officials completed more than 59,000 tests in the previous 24-hour period. Almost 48,000 tests are waiting to be processed.

The number of people in hospital remains above 700, however, as is the case on the weekends up to 45 hospitals did not submit any data which means the actual total could be higher. The number of patients in ICU remains at just over 200 for the third straight day.