No winning ticket for Saturday night's $14.9 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Dec 6, 2020 at 4:44 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $14.9 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 9 will be approximately $18 million.

The Canadian Press

