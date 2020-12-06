Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man is missing after falling from Florida dinner cruise
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 6, 2020 1:54 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 6, 2020 at 1:58 pm EST
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says a man went missing after falling into the water from a dinner-cruise ship in the Gulf Coast in Florida.
The agency said Saturday that Joel Henderson, 37, was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell from the Capt. J.P. boat late Friday.
The company J.C. Cruises says Capt J.P. is a 475-passenger paddlewheel boat that tours the scenic Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, Florida. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.
Coast Guard crews searched for more than 11 hours in the waters before suspending the search. They received help from agencies such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Fort Myers Beach Police, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Associated Press
