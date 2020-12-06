Loading articles...

LCBO 'pauses' alcohol delivery with Skip The Dishes

A Canadian flag flies near an under construction LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. on July 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The LCBO says they are “pausing” their partnership with food delivery provider Skip The Dishes.

“Following direction from the Ontario government, effective end of day today, LCBO’s partnership with SkipTheDishes is paused until further notice,” the LCBO said in a statement on Twitter Sunday.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips said on Saturday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry been “among the hardest hit” and needs support. Since the spring, licensed bars and restaurants have been allowed to sell alcohol via takeout and delivery.

“Restaurants continue to need our support, which is why the Premier and I have asked the LCBO to pause their recently announced delivery plans with Skip the Dishes,” Phillips said.

The LCBO said they will continue to offer in-store shopping and expanded same-day pickup.

“[We] will continue to look for new ways to increase choice and convenience for our customers,” they said.

 

 

