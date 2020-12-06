TDSB closes early learning school over COVID-19 concerns

An early learning school in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood has been closed until Dec. 14th over COVID-19 concerns.

Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy located at 82 Thorncliffe Park Drive, only caters to junior and senior kindergarten students.

“All students and staff will be dismissed until at least Monday, Dec. 14 to allow [Toronto Public Health] time to finish investigating and conduct additional COVID-19 testing,” the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said in a tweet Sunday evening.

According to the TDSB’s COVID-19 advisories website, the school currently has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus among the students. There are no reported staff cases.

Fraser Mustard is next to Thorncliffe Park Public School, which was closed after 26 cases of COVID-19 were uncovered.