Acting US defence secretary in Indonesia on Asia tour
by Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 6, 2020 11:47 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 6, 2020 at 11:58 pm EST
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The acting U.S. secretary of defence met with his counterpart in Indonesia on Monday as part of a visit to Asia in which he will push Washington’s free and open Indo-Pacific policy.
Christopher Miller met Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto on Monday, according to Prabowo’s office.
The Pentagon has said during his trip Miller will meet with his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of the bilateral defence relationships and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.
After Indonesia, Miller will head to the Philippines.
Miller was installed by President Donald Trump on Nov. 9 after he fired then-Defence Secretary Mark Esper.
Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press
