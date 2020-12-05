Loading articles...

VIRUS TODAY: California faces closures; jobless cutoff looms

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 12:58 pm EST

Here’s what’s happening Saturday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— The coronavirus surge is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in California. Five San Francisco Bay Area counties have new stay-at-home orders that will take effect Sunday. The new shutdowns are a gut-wrenching move for small businesses that have struggled to survive.

— Jobless Americans face a bleak predicament if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas. While congressional negotiators continue to seek a deal on extending the support, more than 9 million people could soon lose federal jobless aid that averages about $320 a week and that typically serves as their only source of income.

— Doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for a coronavirus vaccination in Moscow. The effort comes three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered a “large-scale” immunization campaign even though a Russian-designed vaccine has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

THE NUMBERS: The U.S. recorded 228,000 additional confirmed cases Friday, passing the previous high mark of more than 217,000 cases set one day earlier. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. has passed 2,000 for the first time since spring, rising to 2,011. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the U.S. on Friday.

QUOTABLE: ““You can’t give up, because it’s your kid.” — Ellie Rounds Bloom, a Boston-area parent on the challenges facing children with mental health crises during the pandemic.

ICYMI: In Boise, Idaho, an urgent-care clinic has been revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge, showing how a crush of virus patients is straining intertwined health care systems.

ON THE HORIZON: Food and Drug Administration advisers will meet next week to debate if there’s enough evidence for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine.

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

The Associated Press

WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower - 680 NEWS
WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 4:19 pm EST

Strange happenings in the sky over the GTA on Wednesday.

A few listeners called or emailed the 680 newsroom to report seeing a fire-ball in the sky. Some callers lived in Durham region, with others from out in Mississauga.

Paul Delaney, a physics and astronomy professor at York University, tells 680 NEWS it’s likely to have been a meteor.

“To be able to see something that bright in the middle of the day, we are talking about a fairly large object – a baseball size, maybe a little bit larger – hitting the Earth’s atmosphere at literally many tens of kilometres a second,” said Delaney.

“Streaking through the sky, becoming very hot, quite hot, becoming incandescent.”

Delaney says when a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizes, that is when it develops into – or is called – a meteor or shooting star. The meteor heats up and makes the air around it glow.

If a meteor survives and makes it through the Earth’s atmosphere and lands on the Earth’s surface, that is when it’s considered a meteorite.

Delaney says there is no risk of the object causing a fire on the ground because it’s cooled off by then.

“These sorts of things we often see at night much more easily, because of course the sun is out of the way, but to be able to see them during the day, it may very well be an early meteor from the Geminid meteor shower which peaks on Dec. 14,” he added.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak in 2020 on the night of Dec. 13 or 14. Astronomers and other experts say on that date, you could see a decent spattering of meteors on the preceding nights (Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 12-13) as well.

Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Mainly cloudy day with some sunny breaks late afternoon. NW winds keeping us below seasonal this weekend.
