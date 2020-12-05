Vehicle convoy gathers outside Indian consulate in support of farmers

A convoy of vehicles and hundreds of demonstrators have gathered outside the Indian consulate at Bloor Street and Sherbourne Street in support of farmers protesting in India.

India’s prime minister recently announced new legislation that farmers say will prevent them from selling their grain to the government for a minimum guaranteed price.

Instead, they will be able to sell to corporations at prices determined by both parties.

It’s legislation Mansi Kaur, one of the protest organizers, says will hurt farmers.

Kaur says the convoy, made up of thousands of vehicles, is set to drive by the consulate as a show of solidarity.

Police say they are aware of the demonstration and are asking drivers to consider an alternate route of travel.

Thousands of farmers are protesting reforms in India that they say could devastate crop prices and reduce their earnings. They have blocked highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for the last 10 days.

The farmers say the laws will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations that will push down prices.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. But farmers say they were never consulted.