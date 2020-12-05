The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Dec. 5, 2020

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020.

There are 408,921 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 408,921 confirmed cases (71,450 active, 324,882 resolved, 12,589 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,352 new cases Saturday from 79,671 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 8.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43,361 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,194.

There were 93 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 598 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 85. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.49 per 100,000 people.

There have been 11,905,770 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 347 confirmed cases (26 active, 317 resolved, four deaths).

There were four new cases Saturday from 247 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.6 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 64,134 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 76 confirmed cases (eight active, 68 resolved, zero deaths).

There were three new cases Saturday from 520 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of four new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 62,566 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,364 confirmed cases (95 active, 1,204 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were six new cases Saturday from 792 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.76 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 84 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 12.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 152,365 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 530 confirmed cases (98 active, 425 resolved, seven deaths).

There were two new cases Saturday from 448 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 49 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 104,966 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 149,908 confirmed cases (13,849 active, 128,828 resolved, 7,231 deaths).

There were 2,031 new cases Saturday from 11,322 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 18 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,265 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,466.

There were 48 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 210 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 30. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 85.22 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,238,113 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 125,385 confirmed cases (15,212 active, 106,416 resolved, 3,757 deaths).

There were 1,859 new cases Saturday from 57,457 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,347 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,764.

There were 20 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 133 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 19. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.79 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,308,784 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 18,423 confirmed cases (9,115 active, 8,927 resolved, 381 deaths).

There were 354 new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,305 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 329.

There were 19 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 91 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.95 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.82 per 100,000 people.

There have been 357,524 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 9,730 confirmed cases (4,191 active, 5,484 resolved, 55 deaths).

There were 203 new cases Saturday from 1,962 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 10 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,842 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 263.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.68 per 100,000 people.

There have been 269,310 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 66,730 confirmed cases (18,806 active, 47,328 resolved, 596 deaths).

There were 1,879 new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,894 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,699.

There were six new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 72 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 13.63 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,502,472 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 36,132 confirmed cases (9,982 active, 25,658 resolved, 492 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday from 6,848 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,498 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 643.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 82 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.7 per 100,000 people.

There have been 828,968 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 54 confirmed cases (12 active, 41 resolved, one deaths).

There were three new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of nine new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,522 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,511 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 214 confirmed cases (56 active, 158 resolved, zero deaths).

There were eight new cases Saturday from 75 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,459 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press