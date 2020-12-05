THE BRIGHT SPOT: PM makes YouTube's top 2020, meteor flash, diverse Canadian businesses, Jason Momoa spotting

The holidays are here — and that means a look back at the year’s most-watched videos — including an appearance by Justin Trudeau — and it’s an opportunity to support diverse Canadian businesses!

Plus two ‘star’ sightings in the GTA, including a meteor flash and Aquaman himself!

PM Justin Trudeau makes YouTube’s most-watched videos of 2020

A time we will never forget during this pandemic — the moment Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “moistly” during one of this COVID-19 addresses to the nation.

The moment is also one of YouTube’s most-watched videos of 2020.

Out of this world — a meteor flash stretched across the GTA

Physics and astronomy professor at York University, Paul Delaney, said that flash in the sky during the week was most likely a meteor!

He said when a meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizes, it turns into a meteor, causing the air around it to glow because of the heat.

That’s not the end of the show — a meteor shower is expected to peak during the evenings of December 13 or 14.

READ THE FULL STORY: WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower

Jason Momoa spotted enjoying food at another restaurant in the GTA

Jason Momoa has been seen all over the city while he’s in town filming his latest movie — and most recently — spotted enjoying some chicken tenders at a restaurant in Parkdale.

Aquaman himself even posed for photos for online.

Momoa also gave Ozzy’s Burgers in Kensington Market a shout out online as well.

SPOTLIGHT: Diverse Canadian businesses you can support over the holidays

It’s an unprecedented time for a lot of people and businesses during the pandemic, so if you’re looking for a way to give back this month, the Holiday Harmony Project is an opportunity for you!

Rogers has created the Holiday Harmony Project to spotlight diverse Canadian businesses — businesses owned by Women, members of the Black, Indigenous, People of Colour and LGBTQAIS2+ communities and Persons with Disabilities.

This list of businesses includes a variety of categories for you to choose from for gifts: Fashion and Jewellry, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, and more!

Shop the Holiday Harmony Project here!

With files from Geoff Rohoman