Russia begins COVID vaccination of 'high-risk' groups

Strange happenings in the sky over the GTA on Wednesday.

A few listeners called or emailed the 680 newsroom to report seeing a fire-ball in the sky. Some callers lived in Durham region, with others from out in Mississauga.

Paul Delaney, a physics and astronomy professor at York University, tells 680 NEWS it’s likely to have been a meteor.

“To be able to see something that bright in the middle of the day, we are talking about a fairly large object – a baseball size, maybe a little bit larger – hitting the Earth’s atmosphere at literally many tens of kilometres a second,” said Delaney.

“Streaking through the sky, becoming very hot, quite hot, becoming incandescent.”

Delaney says when a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizes, that is when it develops into – or is called – a meteor or shooting star. The meteor heats up and makes the air around it glow.

If a meteor survives and makes it through the Earth’s atmosphere and lands on the Earth’s surface, that is when it’s considered a meteorite.

Delaney says there is no risk of the object causing a fire on the ground because it’s cooled off by then.

“These sorts of things we often see at night much more easily, because of course the sun is out of the way, but to be able to see them during the day, it may very well be an early meteor from the Geminid meteor shower which peaks on Dec. 14,” he added.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak in 2020 on the night of Dec. 13 or 14. Astronomers and other experts say on that date, you could see a decent spattering of meteors on the preceding nights (Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 12-13) as well.