Loading articles...

Russia begins COVID vaccination of 'high-risk' groups

A Russian medic holds Russia's vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a policlinic in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2020. On 05 December, Moscow began a program for mass vaccination against COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, using the Sputnik V vaccine. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up Saturday for a coronavirus vaccination in Moscow.

The vaccination effort comes three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “large-scale” immunization campaign even though a Russian-designed vaccine has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols.

The Russian leader said Wednesday that more than 2 million doses of the Sputnik V shot will be available in the next few days, allowing authorities to offer shots to medical workers and teachers across the country starting late next week.

On Saturday, Russia reported a record 28,782 daily cases, including 7,993 in Moscow. Russia’s 2.4 million confirmed cases is the fourth-largest caseload in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil.

There’s been 42,684 total confirmed deaths in Russia.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 4:19 pm EST

Strange happenings in the sky over the GTA on Wednesday.

A few listeners called or emailed the 680 newsroom to report seeing a fire-ball in the sky. Some callers lived in Durham region, with others from out in Mississauga.

Paul Delaney, a physics and astronomy professor at York University, tells 680 NEWS it’s likely to have been a meteor.

“To be able to see something that bright in the middle of the day, we are talking about a fairly large object – a baseball size, maybe a little bit larger – hitting the Earth’s atmosphere at literally many tens of kilometres a second,” said Delaney.

“Streaking through the sky, becoming very hot, quite hot, becoming incandescent.”

Delaney says when a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizes, that is when it develops into – or is called – a meteor or shooting star. The meteor heats up and makes the air around it glow.

If a meteor survives and makes it through the Earth’s atmosphere and lands on the Earth’s surface, that is when it’s considered a meteorite.

Delaney says there is no risk of the object causing a fire on the ground because it’s cooled off by then.

“These sorts of things we often see at night much more easily, because of course the sun is out of the way, but to be able to see them during the day, it may very well be an early meteor from the Geminid meteor shower which peaks on Dec. 14,” he added.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak in 2020 on the night of Dec. 13 or 14. Astronomers and other experts say on that date, you could see a decent spattering of meteors on the preceding nights (Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 12-13) as well.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Mainly cloudy day with some sunny breaks late afternoon. NW winds keeping us below seasonal this weekend. The chanc…
Latest Weather
Read more