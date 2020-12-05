Loading articles...

Rescuers locate 2 bodies at Nicaragua mine collapse

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 8:44 pm EST

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Rescue workers on Saturday recovered the bodies of two miners killed in the collapse of a wildcat gold mine near the border with Costa Rica, but as many as 13 others remain missing.

The mayor of Río San Juan province said the bodies of two miners, aged 20 and 28, had been recovered.

Mayor Johnny Gutiérrez said community members, soldiers, firefighters and police continued to dig at the site, where other miners are still missing. One injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.

Local media say between 10 and 15 miners were buried when a tunnel at the unregistered mine collapsed Friday.

The Associated Press

