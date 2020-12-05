Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Charges laid, machines seized after police raid uncovers alleged illegal 'gaming house' in York
by News Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2020 9:39 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 9:40 pm EST
FILE - Toronto police car with a TTC Streetcar going by. Getty Images/iStock
Multiple charges have been laid after a police search warrant uncovered what investigators allege was an illegal gaming house operating in Toronto’s York neighbourhood.
On Dec. 4th at around 8:45 p.m., police and bylaw officers raided a social club in the Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area, police said.
Police said during the raid found 10 people in the building were in contravention of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, specifically the Reopening Ontario Act.
“The individuals inside were all charged with a part three summons under the Reopening Ontario Act,” police said in a news release on Saturday.
Officers also seized eleven illegal gaming machines.
Investigators said the alleged owner of the premises Antonio Mazzei, 59, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges including:
Keep Common Gaming or Betting House
Permitting Use of Place as Gaming or Betting House
Allowing a Machine to be Kept for Gambling or Betting
Have Money or Property for Betting and Gaming Offence
Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000.
Police said Mazzei will appear in court on Jan. 29, 2021.
