Charges laid, machines seized after police raid uncovers alleged illegal 'gaming house' in York

Multiple charges have been laid after a police search warrant uncovered what investigators allege was an illegal gaming house operating in Toronto’s York neighbourhood.

On Dec. 4th at around 8:45 p.m., police and bylaw officers raided a social club in the Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area, police said.

Police said during the raid found 10 people in the building were in contravention of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, specifically the Reopening Ontario Act.

“The individuals inside were all charged with a part three summons under the Reopening Ontario Act,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

Officers also seized eleven illegal gaming machines.

Investigators said the alleged owner of the premises Antonio Mazzei, 59, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges including:

Keep Common Gaming or Betting House

Permitting Use of Place as Gaming or Betting House

Allowing a Machine to be Kept for Gambling or Betting

Have Money or Property for Betting and Gaming Offence

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000.

Police said Mazzei will appear in court on Jan. 29, 2021.