Loading articles...

Charges laid, machines seized after police raid uncovers alleged illegal 'gaming house' in York

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 9:40 pm EST

FILE - Toronto police car with a TTC Streetcar going by. Getty Images/iStock

Multiple charges have been laid after a police search warrant uncovered what investigators allege was an illegal gaming house operating in Toronto’s York neighbourhood.

On Dec. 4th at around 8:45 p.m., police and bylaw officers raided a social club in the Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area, police said.

Police said during the raid found 10 people in the building were in contravention of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, specifically the Reopening Ontario Act.

“The individuals inside were all charged with a part three summons under the Reopening Ontario Act,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

Officers also seized eleven illegal gaming machines.

Investigators said the alleged owner of the premises Antonio Mazzei, 59, of Toronto, is facing multiple charges including:

  • Keep Common Gaming or Betting House
  • Permitting Use of Place as Gaming or Betting House
  • Allowing a Machine to be Kept for Gambling or Betting
  • Have Money or Property for Betting and Gaming Offence
  • Possession of Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000.

 

Police said Mazzei will appear in court on Jan. 29, 2021.

||||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes on the Toronto Bound QEW are closed over the Burlington Skyway due to construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:51 PM
This evening, we will see a few clouds. No snow is in this forecast. We will remain dry. Our overnight low will be…
Latest Weather
Read more