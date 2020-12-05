Ontario reports record-high 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

Ontario is reporting a record 1,859 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 1,855 set last month.

The province says 20 more people have died from coronavirus, raising the provincial total to 3,757.

Toronto remains the hotspot in the province with 504 new cases, followed by Peel Region with 463 and York Region with 198 – the seventh straight day that region has recorded more than 150 new cases.

Provincial health officials completed 59,399 tests in the previous 24-hour period – a record high as well.

Hospitalizations climbed past 700 while patients in the ICU remained above 200 for the second straight day.

More to come