Loading articles...

Officials say gunmen kill secular thinker in southern Yemen

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 12:14 pm EST

SANAA, Yemen — A Yemeni university professor and secular thinker was killed on Saturday in a drive-by shooting in southern Yemen, local officials said.

Khalid al-Hameidi was a known critic of Islamic extremists, at a time when dissent has become dangerous amid Yemen’s yearslong civil war.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The officials said that the gunmen are believed to have been either members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which the U.S. considers the world’s most dangerous offshoot of the terror network, or an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

The two militant groups regularly strike security and military targets in drive-by shootings, suicide bombings and other attacks. They also target those who speak out against the militants or their ideology.

The officials said two gunmen on a motorcycle shot al-Hameidi in the city of Dhale, where he was dean of the university’s education faculty.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Known for his secular thinking, al-Hameidi was a harsh critic of religious extremism, and encouraged his students to organize and take part in mixed-gender cultural and artistic activities in Dhale University.

Thousands took part in al-Hameidi’s funeral Saturday in a show of solidarity against extremist groups, the officials said.

Yemen plunged into chaos and civil war when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels took over the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 from the internationally recognized government. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government intervened to fight the Houthis the following year.

Militias established and funded by the United Arab Emirates, which intervened alongside its ally Saudi Arabia, mostly control Dhale province.

The war in Yemen has led to what the U.N. has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 4:19 pm EST

Strange happenings in the sky over the GTA on Wednesday.

A few listeners called or emailed the 680 newsroom to report seeing a fire-ball in the sky. Some callers lived in Durham region, with others from out in Mississauga.

Paul Delaney, a physics and astronomy professor at York University, tells 680 NEWS it’s likely to have been a meteor.

“To be able to see something that bright in the middle of the day, we are talking about a fairly large object – a baseball size, maybe a little bit larger – hitting the Earth’s atmosphere at literally many tens of kilometres a second,” said Delaney.

“Streaking through the sky, becoming very hot, quite hot, becoming incandescent.”

Delaney says when a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizes, that is when it develops into – or is called – a meteor or shooting star. The meteor heats up and makes the air around it glow.

If a meteor survives and makes it through the Earth’s atmosphere and lands on the Earth’s surface, that is when it’s considered a meteorite.

Delaney says there is no risk of the object causing a fire on the ground because it’s cooled off by then.

“These sorts of things we often see at night much more easily, because of course the sun is out of the way, but to be able to see them during the day, it may very well be an early meteor from the Geminid meteor shower which peaks on Dec. 14,” he added.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak in 2020 on the night of Dec. 13 or 14. Astronomers and other experts say on that date, you could see a decent spattering of meteors on the preceding nights (Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 12-13) as well.

Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:24 AM
Mainly cloudy day with some sunny breaks late afternoon. NW winds keeping us below seasonal this weekend. The chanc…
Latest Weather
Read more