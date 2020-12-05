Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $17 million Lotto Max draw

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 4:58 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 8 will be approximately $22 million.

The Canadian Press

