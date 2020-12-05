Loading articles...

'Mass trespass' closes UK heritage site of Stonehenge

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 12:28 pm EST

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013 file photo, visitors take photographs of the world heritage site of Stonehenge, in Wiltshire England. The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the afternoon after protesters staged a “mass trespass” against the British government’s road-building plans, which includes a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON — The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after protesters staged a “mass trespass” against the British government’s road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site.

The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday.

English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances” and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

“Whilst we respect people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, we do not condone behaviour that disrupts and endangers the site and the people who visit or work here,” an English Heritage spokeswoman said.

The protest comes less than a month after the government backed the 1.7 billion-pound ($2.3 billion) tunnel plan. The tunnel near Stonehenge that is intended to ease traffic along a stretch of the A3030 highway that is widely prone to gridlock.

The decision has faced vociferous opposition from local residents as well as archaeologists. Opponents, who have launched a legal action against the project, say the tunnel will damage the environment, wildlife and potential archaeological finds underground.

The protesters are also voicing their worries about the government’s broader 27 billion-pound road-building program, which they say goes against its objectives to reduce greenhouse gases.

“This is the coming together of people who are saying we have had enough,” Dan Hooper, an environmental activist who is better known as Swampy. “Building more roads simply leads to more traffic and carbon.”

Stonehenge, which is one of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments, was built on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in stages, starting 5,000 years ago, with the unique stone circle erected in the late Neolithic period about 2,500 B.C.

The site’s meaning has been a subject of vigorous debate, some more seemingly outlandish than others. English Heritage notes several explanations over the centuries – from Stonehenge being a coronation place for Danish kings or a Druid temple to a cult centre for healing or an astronomical computer for predicting eclipses and solar events.

The charity said the interpretation “most generally accepted is that of a prehistoric temple aligned with the movements of the sun.”

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower - 680 NEWS
WATCH: Meteor flash stretches across the GTA, seen from the CN Tower

Last Updated Dec 2, 2020 at 4:19 pm EST

Strange happenings in the sky over the GTA on Wednesday.

A few listeners called or emailed the 680 newsroom to report seeing a fire-ball in the sky. Some callers lived in Durham region, with others from out in Mississauga.

Paul Delaney, a physics and astronomy professor at York University, tells 680 NEWS it’s likely to have been a meteor.

“To be able to see something that bright in the middle of the day, we are talking about a fairly large object – a baseball size, maybe a little bit larger – hitting the Earth’s atmosphere at literally many tens of kilometres a second,” said Delaney.

“Streaking through the sky, becoming very hot, quite hot, becoming incandescent.”

Delaney says when a meteoroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizes, that is when it develops into – or is called – a meteor or shooting star. The meteor heats up and makes the air around it glow.

If a meteor survives and makes it through the Earth’s atmosphere and lands on the Earth’s surface, that is when it’s considered a meteorite.

Delaney says there is no risk of the object causing a fire on the ground because it’s cooled off by then.

“These sorts of things we often see at night much more easily, because of course the sun is out of the way, but to be able to see them during the day, it may very well be an early meteor from the Geminid meteor shower which peaks on Dec. 14,” he added.

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak in 2020 on the night of Dec. 13 or 14. Astronomers and other experts say on that date, you could see a decent spattering of meteors on the preceding nights (Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 12-13) as well.

