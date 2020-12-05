Loading articles...

Man struck and killed by truck in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has died after being struck by a truck in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police say they were called to Markham Road and Finch Avenue to reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was found unconscious in the roadway and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He has since died of his injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Markham Road in closed between Finch and Nugget Avenue.

 

Updated Today at 05:49 PM
#EB401 at Neilson collectors - all lanes re-opened. In the express - 2 right lanes still blocked for vehicle fire clean-up.
Updated Today at 05:51 PM
This evening, we will see a few clouds. No snow is in this forecast. We will remain dry. Our overnight low will be…
