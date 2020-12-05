Man struck and killed by truck in Scarborough

A man has died after being struck by a truck in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police say they were called to Markham Road and Finch Avenue to reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

The man was found unconscious in the roadway and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. He has since died of his injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Markham Road in closed between Finch and Nugget Avenue.