Firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze in Downsview

Toronto firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm blaze in Downsview.

Fire chief Matthew Pegg says the fire broke out in a row of townhomes under construction on Frederick Tisdale Drive in the area of Downsview Park just before 10 a.m.

“When our first crews arrived, they had heavy smoke and flames emanating from the building,” said Pegg, who added there have been numerous collapses which have prevented firefighters from entering the structures to actively fight the blaze.

Video courtesy Miranda Kishimoto



Pegg says one of the big challenges for crews is the heavy wind which is helping to drive the flames. The smoke is said to be drifting over Highway 401 to the south, causing a visual distraction for drivers.

Our @Toronto_Fire crews are battling a difficult, wind-driven fire with multiple collapses. No reported injuries. @TPSOperations @TorontoMedics on scene supporting operations. pic.twitter.com/S1cHvrDq3X — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) December 5, 2020

No injuries have been reported at this point and there have been no evacuations from any nearby residences.

There is no word on yet on what may have sparked the blaze or if any construction crews were on the scene at the time it started.