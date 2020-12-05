Loading articles...

Demonstrators hold anti-eviction rally outside downtown property management office

Last Updated Dec 5, 2020 at 2:39 pm EST

Demonstrators hold anti-eviction rally outside MetCap Living head offices near Richmond and Sherbourne Streets on Dec. 5, 2020.

An anti-eviction rally is being held in downtown Toronto in support of tenants struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.

Protesters are gathering outside the head offices of MetCap Living, a property management group for more than 300 apartment communities in the city, near Richmond and Jarvis Streets.

Parkdale Organize, the group behind the rally, say they want to meet with Metcap CEO Brent Merill to present four demands.

Those demands include no evictions, no rent increases and rent forgiveness for struggling tenants.

Organizer Bryan Doherty says, “We are calling on Metcap CEO Brent Merrill to meet with us this Saturday for a real conversation. His company manages tens of billions in assets. They are in a position to solve this.”

Doherty says solidarity strikers have withheld their rent payments in support of the over one in five Parkdale tenants currently behind on rent and these tenants intend to pay once a settlement is reached that ensures their neighbours keep their homes.

680 News has reached out to MetCap, but have not received a response.

|
