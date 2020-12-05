2 pedestrians hurt following Vaughan collision

Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, York police said Saturday.

York police tweeted at around 8:24 p.m. that they were responding to a report that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle in the Highway 7 and Kipling Avenue area.

Police said the injuries are considered serious.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.