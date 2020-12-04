Loading articles...

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 4:14 pm EST

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Agree Realty .62 from .60

Toro Co .2625 from .25

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Eaton Vance 4.25

Fidus Investment .04

GAMCO Investors Cl A .90

National Beverage 3.00

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

PROG Holdings Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

17 Education & Technology Group ADS

Docebo Inc

Kinnate Biopharma Inc

Silverback Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics

The Associated Press

