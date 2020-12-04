Ukraine's parliament restores anti-corruption legislation

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian lawmakers defied a ruling from the nation’s highest court and voted Friday to reauthorize criminal penalties for officials who provide false information about their incomes.
Ukraine’s constitutional Court annulled key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved after persistent Western demands. The October ruling triggered a standoff with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who warned that it could cost the country financial support and sought the high court’s dissolution.
As part of its ruling, the constitutional Court declared a requirement for officials to submit electronic income declarations to be unconstitutional. The court also struck down a provision that made it a punishable criminal offence for officials to provide false income information.
A bill passed Friday in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, partially restored the overturned elements. The bill requires officials to declare incomes topping 9 million hryvnias (about $318,000) and reimposes criminal punishment for providing wrong information.
Anti-corruption activists had criticized the income threshold as unnecessary, but parliament speaker Dmyro Razumkov defended it as a reasonable compromise. He said the president is expected to sign the bill into law next week.