Some Ontario regions could be facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions

As the spread of COVID-19 shows no signs of slowing, some regions in Ontario could be headed for tougher restrictions ahead of the holidays.

The province’s top doctor David Williams, pointing to a 25 percent increase in cases over the last week, is hinting that new restrictions could be announced on Friday.

It was reported that York Regions recent infection rate is actually higher than the City of Toronto’s was when it entered lockdown on Nov. 23. Though that region’s chief medial officer, Dr. Karim Kurji, doesn’t believe further restrictions would have the desired affect.

Kurji says a Markham company named ‘Scarsin‘ is doing data and modelling for York Public Health. They suggest the effect of a lockdown compared to current conditions will be minimal.

Williams notes that 85 percent of cases have been coming from hotspots through most of the pandemic, but that number has shifted and there are now increasing cases coming from outer regions.

“These are not small issues, as we see this ripple effect going out to the wider sector of the province,” says Williams. “No part of the province is distinctly removed from this challenged that were facing. That’s why we really have to clamp down.”

In the latest COVID-19 numbers from the province, 12 regions in Ontario reported more than 20 cases:

Peel: 592 – Grey zone ‘lockdown’

Toronto: 396 – Grey zone ‘lockdown’

York Region: 187 – Red zone ‘control’

Middlesex-London: 127*** – Yellow zone ‘protect’

Waterloo: 87 – Red zone ‘control’

Halton Region: 68 – Red zone ‘control’

Windsor-Essex: 62 – Red zone ‘control’

Durham Region: 57 – Red zone ‘control’

Hamilton: 56 – Red zone ‘control’

Ottawa: 41 – Orange zone ‘restrict’

Niagara Region: 25 – Orange zone ‘restrict’

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 23 – Orange zone ‘restrict’

***Due to a data processing error, the number of new cases for Middlesex-London Health Unit was 127. This represents cases reported over the previous three days.