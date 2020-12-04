Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Some Ontario regions could be facing tougher COVID-19 restrictions
by Michael Ranger
Posted Dec 4, 2020 9:33 am EST
Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 9:34 am EST
Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, attends a news conference in Toronto, on Monday, January 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
As the spread of COVID-19 shows no signs of slowing, some regions in Ontario could be headed for tougher restrictions ahead of the holidays.
The province’s top doctor David Williams, pointing to a 25 percent increase in cases over the last week, is hinting that new restrictions could be announced on Friday.
It was reported that York Regions recent infection rate is actually higher than the City of Toronto’s was when it entered lockdown on Nov. 23. Though that region’s chief medial officer, Dr. Karim Kurji, doesn’t believe further restrictions would have the desired affect.
Kurji says a Markham company named ‘Scarsin‘ is doing data and modelling for York Public Health. They suggest the effect of a lockdown compared to current conditions will be minimal.
Williams notes that 85 percent of cases have been coming from hotspots through most of the pandemic, but that number has shifted and there are now increasing cases coming from outer regions.
“These are not small issues, as we see this ripple effect going out to the wider sector of the province,” says Williams. “No part of the province is distinctly removed from this challenged that were facing. That’s why we really have to clamp down.”