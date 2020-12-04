Loading articles...

Ski season begins in West Virginia

Dec 4, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ski resorts in West Virginia will begin opening Friday morning, marking the start of the season.

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County opens at 9 a.m., and slopes in other areas will open in the coming weeks, the West Virginia Ski Areas Association said.

It said temperatures have dipped low enough to allow for man-made snowmaking operations.

A typical sky season draws 800,000 visitors to the state with most coming from Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida, according to the association.

Skiers and snowboarders have been asked to check with resorts and facilities for any COVID-19 requirements.

The Associated Press

