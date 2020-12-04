Ryan Reynolds helps create 20-foot, lit up Christmas sweater outside SickKids hospital in Toronto

It’s a Ryan Reynolds festive tradition – the ugly/not ugly holiday sweater in support of SickKids hospital in Toronto.

In previous years, the Canadian actor would recruit other celebrities to wear a sweater but this year, he’s changed it up a bit.

Donning an ugly/not ugly Christmas sweater, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews makes a brief appearance, or cameo if you will, in the video shared by Reynolds, courtesy of SickKids.

In partnership with Samsung Canada – and, of course, SickKids hospital – a giant, 20-foot replica of Reynolds’ festive holiday sweater has been lit up in LED lights on the front of the hospital at 555 University Avenue to help bring the holiday spirit to patients, their families and the public and raise funds for SickKids at the same time.

The ‘Festive Sweater Fundraising Campaign‘ designed to raise money for the SickKids Foundation will run until midnight on Dec. 24. Samsung Canada announced it’s matching individual donations up to $100,000.

“Supporting and giving back to the communities we serve has been a long-standing tradition at Samsung Canada,” Samsung Canada said in a release.

“It’s an initiative that stems from our global vision that we thrive when our partners and communities thrive. We have always been committed to building and supporting programs and partners that make a meaningful impact.”

To make a donation to SickKids, you can visit fundthefight.ca/sweaterlove.