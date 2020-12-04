Provincial leaders forced into difficult decisions around holiday gatherings

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its mark across the country.

Rising cases has forced the hand of some provincial leaders into making difficult decisions as it pertains to holiday celebrations.

The prairie provinces have become the country’s pandemic epicentre in recent weeks and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made an emotional plea to residents on Thursday.

While speaking about the need to impose restrictions, Pallister admitted he may not be popular, but is the one in the unenviable position of telling Manitobans they cannot gather over the holidays.

“I’m that guy, and I’ll say that because it will keep you safe,” said Pallister. “I’m the guy who is stealing Christmas to keep you safe. Next year we’ll have lots to celebrate…if we do the right thing this year.”

Opposition parties have been critical of Pallister’s pandemic response. He has been accused of not taking enough measure to prevent the recent spike in cases in Manitoba.

Alberta currently has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 in the country. The province saw a single-day record of new cases on Thursday, reporting 1,854.

Despite the current conditions, Premier Jason Kenney and his government have been hesitant to put tough restrictions into effect in the province.

Indoor gatherings of any kind are currently banned. The current restrictions were put into effect on Nov. 24 and “will be in place for at least three weeks.”

In Quebec, Premier Francois Legault is now saying that Quebecers will not be allowed to gather over the holidays either.

The province was originally planning on allowing groups of up to ten to get together over Christmas in regions where gatherings of any kind are currently banned. New numbers have forced Legault to backtrack on the promise.

“With the numbers we have it’s unrealistic to think that we’ll be able to change the situation in time for Christmas,” said Legault. “We need to protect our nurses and out elderly.”

Legault noted one exception, residents will be allowed to visit anyone that leaves alone.

In Ontario, Toronto and Peel Region will be in lockdown until at least Dec. 21. Though Premier Doug Ford has gone on record urging residents to limit holiday gatherings to members of their own households.