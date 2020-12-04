Police investigating homicide after house fire in Brampton

A Brampton fire investigation has now become a homicide scene.

Peel Police tell 680NEWS that a woman was found dead in a home on Vodden Street in the area of McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway. Crews arrived at the home around 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

A man has been taken into custody.

Another woman in the home was taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalations, her injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More details to come.