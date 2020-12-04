North American stocks up in early trading, loonie tops 78 cents US

TORONTO — Gains in the mining and metals sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while the loonie rose to top 78 cents US.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.50 points at 17,453.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.65 points at 30,065.17. The S&P 500 index was up 13.30 points at 3,680.02, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.11 points at 12,397.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.01 cents US compared with 77.64 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was up 17 cents at US$45.81 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up nearly three cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$4.90 at US$1,846.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nearly three cents at nearly US$3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press