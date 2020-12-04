Loading articles...

Nicaraguans search for miners buried after mine collapse

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 9:28 pm EST

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — An unregulated gold mine collapsed Friday in southern Nicaragua near the border with Costa Rica, leaving about 10 wildcat miners missing.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo said firefighters and rescue personnel were being sent to the scene in the hamlet of La Esperanza.

Murillo did not specify how many people were trapped, but local media put the number at 10 to 15. They reported that one injured miner was able to escape and report the collapse.

President Daniel Ortega said that “we hope we don’t have major tragedies” at the mine.

The Associated Press

