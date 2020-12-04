National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance

Loading articles...

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 9:44 am EST

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s November employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 8.5 per cent (8.9)

Employment rate: 59.5 per cent (59.4)

Participation rate: 65.1 per cent (65.2)

Number unemployed: 1,735,200 (1,816,800)

Number working: 18,615,600 (18,553,500)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 17.4 per cent (18.8)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 7.4 per cent (7.8)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.8 per cent (6.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020 and was generated automatically.

The Canadian Press

