Loading articles...

Moderna COVID vaccine best for Nunavut because of storage, shipping: top doctor

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 1:44 pm EST

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut is looking to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine once it is available in Canada.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says Moderna’s vaccine is preferred because the Pfizer one requires cold storage and shipping that would be too difficult in Nunavut. 

Patterson says Iqaluit is the only community where it would be possible to store the Pfizer vaccine.

The territory’s rapid outbreak of COVID-19 continues to shrink. 

Rankin Inlet, which once had 19 cases, is now fully recovered. 

There are 44 active cases in Arviat, where Patterson says there is still evidence of community transmission. 

Nunavut has a total of 51 active cases and 155 recovered cases. 

Patterson says fewer than five Nunavut residents with COVID-19 have been air-lifted to a hospital in Winnipeg, where they are in stable condition. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:14 PM
CLEAR: SB 427 app. Dundas collectors. #SB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Here's a look at conditions in Downtown Toronto. How would you describe the weather this afternoon? #Toronto #GTA…
Latest Weather
Read more