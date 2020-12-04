Loading articles...

No suspects sought after man, woman found dead in Milton home

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. FILE/Halton Regional Police

Halton police say they are not looking for any suspects after a man and woman were found dead at home in Milton Friday.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Bronte Street and Louis St. Laurent Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man and woman were located without vital signs inside the house. They have not been identified.

Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to public safety.

No further details have been released.

