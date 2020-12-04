Judge reserves decision in Adamson BBQ injunction hearing

A judge has reserved judgement on an injunction aimed at preventing the owner of Adamson BBQ from reopening his restaurant in defiance of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

At a court hearing on Friday, Justice Jessica Kimmel of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice listened to arguments from the Crown which is calling for an injunction against Adam Skelly ordering him abide by regulations set out in the Reopening Ontario Act.

In his submission, Crown attorney Ananthan Sinnadurai said they were not seeking a fine or any other punitive damages such as shutting down the restaurateur at this time; instead they want a statutory injunction against Skelly to comply with the regulations.

Sinnadurai outlined in detail the number of breaches committed by Skelly over the course of several days last month when he opened his Etobicoke restaurant against provincial and public health orders.

“We’re not talking about someone depositing soil on a berm, we’re not talking about someone dumping on land … what we’re dealing with is something much more significant here and much more serious,” Sinnadurai said.

Sinnadurai claimed Skelly’s actions have put not just patrons and employees at risk but also municipal staff, Toronto police officers and Toronto Public Health employees.

“COVID transmission has occurred as a result of Mr. Skelly’s activities. He’s placed people at risk,” said Sinnadurai. “We don’t know the harm that Mr. Skelly’s conduct has caused but we know harm has been caused.”

Despite bail conditions which prevent Skelly from returning to the Etobicoke restaurant, Sinnadurai argued that his past actions have shown that there is no guarantee he can be trusted to abide by those and as such an order is needed.

“This isn’t an individual who has earned the court’s trust,” he said.

But Justice Kimmel pushed back, asking what evidence there is that Skelly would comply with this type of injunction.

Sinnadurai argued that an injunction would provide an even stronger incentive for Skelly to follow the regulations while giving the courts the ability to pursue more punitive measures.

“The penalties for contempt are severe …they’ll face significant fines, potentially, they’ll face imprisonment,” he said. “There’s no bail for that, these are immediate fines and immediate consequences.”

As part of the injunction, the Crown is also seeking almost $20,000 in costs be paid by Skelly – a figure his attorney called “grossly excessive.” They have countered that no costs should be awarded.

Skelly has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 lockdown measures implemented in Toronto. He was arrested Nov. 26 after breaking into his own restaurant, kicking down his drywall and breaking the locks that were changed by Toronto officers after defying lockdown orders for several days.

He is facing a slew of charges and offences, both criminal and non-criminal, including mischief and obstructing police after breaking health regulations imposed by the city and the province.

Skelly was released on $50,000 bail and under the conditions must stay at least 200 metres away from Adamson Barbecue and is forbidden from communicating on social media.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to those charges on Jan. 4.