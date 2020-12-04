Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 3:58 pm EST

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Dec. 7

Airbnb – San Francisco, 51.9 million shares, priced $44-$50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ABNB. Business: Provides a platform for booking short-term stays from a global network of locals.

DoorDash – San Francisco, 33 million shares, priced $90-$95, managed by Goldman Sachs/JM Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol DASH. Business: Online restaurant delivery service.

