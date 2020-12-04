Humber College going virtual for annual 'Sustainably Snug' climate awareness event

For the first time in its many years, Humber College’s Department of Student Success & Engagement (SSE) and Office of Sustainability team is going virtual in their attempt to raise additional awareness for the current climate and “highlighting environmentally friendly practices.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, and in effort of limiting social and physical gatherings, the sixth annual “Sustainably Snug” virtual event is scheduled for Dec. 8 through Microsoft Teams, and will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.

Catered to your comfort and led by Humber’s knowledgable and well-versed SSE team, ‘Sustainably Snug‘ is a virtual slumber party designed to connect with people in their own home to raise awareness of environmental and social sustainability.

“Students care about the climate change movement but often don’t know where to start,” says Tayler Buchanan, sustainability communications and events coordinator at Humber’s Office for Sustainability.

“This event teaches students about easy steps they can take to reduce their eco- footprints and generate change.”

As Canada aims to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government’s top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of all Canadians. These goals are set on helping the economy recover, creating new green jobs, reducing carbon emissions, and making life more affordable for Canadians.

In August, the Canadian government offered its support by announcing additional funding for TransformTO; an ambitious climate action strategy put in place in 2017. TransformTO is a set of long-term, low-carbon goals, with plans to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions, among other climate-strived objectives.

In 2019, city council voted to declare a climate emergency and adopt a stronger emissions reduction target: net-zero by 2050 or sooner.

Under TransformTO, the target was to see a 30 per cent decrease in gas emissions by this year. The next goal is a 65 per cent emissions cut by 2030, 65 per cent by 2030, and net zero by 2050, or sooner.

Progress is being made as this year, Toronto was recognized as a global leader on “environmental action and transparency” by CDP Worldwide – a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

That’s where Humber College comes in.

‘Sustainably Snug‘ hopes to raise awareness and implement easy and eco-friendly habits to fight climate change.