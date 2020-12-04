Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for November, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 8.5 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 12.2 per cent (12.8)

— Prince Edward Island 10.2 per cent (10.0)

— Nova Scotia 6.4 per cent (8.7)

— New Brunswick 9.6 per cent (10.1)

— Quebec 7.2 per cent (7.7)

— Ontario 9.1 per cent (9.6)

— Manitoba 7.4 per cent (7.1)

— Saskatchewan 6.9 per cent (6.4)

— Alberta 11.1 per cent (10.7)

— British Columbia 7.1 per cent (8.0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020 and was generated automatically.

