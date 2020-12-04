Loading articles...

What we do and don’t know about COVID-19 vaccines for Canadians

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 5:19 am EST

In today’s Big Story podcast, we have more doses on order per capita than any other nation. But we also have no real domestic production capacity. If you ask the Liberals, we’re among the world leaders in terms of when Canadians can expect to be vaccinated. If you ask the Conservatives, we’re well behind our peer countries already.

Who is telling the truth? What are the facts on the COVID-19 vaccines Canada has ordered? What needs to happen next? And when will needles start going into arms on Canadian soil?

GUEST: Matt Gurney

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

