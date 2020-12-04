Loading articles...

Chinese state TV reports 18 coal miners killed by lethal gas

Last Updated Dec 4, 2020 at 10:28 pm EST

BEIJING — China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
Retweeted @ImScottBurnett: UPDATE: Lanes and ramps are finally reopen following the investigation and cleanup that lasted 5 hours.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:42 PM
Seeing rain and flurries on the weather radar. What are you seeing in your area? #Brampton #Mississauga #Toronto…
Latest Weather
Read more